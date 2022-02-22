Brian J. Panish

Founding Partner

Panish Shea & Boyle LLP

Recognized among the country’s leading trial attorneys, Brian Panish has obtained some of the most significant jury verdicts and settlements in United States history on behalf of plaintiffs, including a $4.9 billion verdict in a landmark products liability case against a major auto manufacturer, six verdicts in excess of $50 million, and more than 100 verdicts and settlements in excess of $10 million in personal injury, wrongful death and business litigation cases.

Panish consistently serves in a leadership role in the largest personal injury cases in the state and country, including the Woolsey Fire, the Thomas Fire and the North Bay Fires Litigations. He is a frequent speaker and appears throughout the country, both in-person and virtually as a result of COVID-19, sharing his expertise with his professional peers. He has appeared on both local and national news programs and authored numerous articles in legal publications on various topics.