Brian W. Easton

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Brian Easton, the co-managing partner of Easton & Easton LLP, has acquired more than $40 million for his clients in the past four years alone, including a $20 million confidential settlement in a highly disputed case for a client injured by a third party on the defendant’s premises. Easton was able to obtain $2 million for a man who fell off an unsafe scaffold due to the fact that he put a ladder on top of the scaffold to make it higher; $1,250,000 for a woman who was in a t-Bone collision and required a neck fusion surgery; and $500,000 for a woman struck by a student riding a bicycle on a campus sidewalk. Each of these claims were originally disputed by the defendants’ insurance companies, but Brian’s skill and hard work allowed him to provide justice and compensation to the injured and needy victims.