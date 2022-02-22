Bruce A. Broillet

Partner

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Bruce Broillet’s intelligent and committed approach to the law has earned him national recognition and respect among his peers in the legal community and has led to his induction into the Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles “Hall of Fame.” He is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group composed of the top 100 plaintiff trial lawyers in America. As a trial lawyer, Broillet has obtained numerous seven- and eight-figure results. He represents plaintiffs in such areas as business litigation, products liability, professional malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death. He also tried and won a $55-million jury verdict for a sports and television personality against a hotel relating to a video secretly taken of her while she was in a state of undress in her hotel room. The case sparked a national conversation about security, safety, and privacy for hotel guests.