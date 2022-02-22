Bruce M. Brusavich

Trial Lawyer & Partner

AgnewBrusavich

Bruce Brusavich co-founded AgnewBrusavich when he was 28 years old. Since the firm’s inception, he has represented thousands of individuals and businesses in a variety of areas, including personal injury, insurance bad faith, business litigation, elder abuse, professional malpractice, product liability and wrongful death. With more than 100 jury trials, clients rely on Brusavich for sound legal counsel and to protect their rights throughout litigation. Due to his extensive knowledge, he often teaches other attorneys at Continuing Legal Education programs, testifies before the state legislature, and serves as an expert witness in malpractice cases. Brusavich was the past president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and Consumer Attorneys of California, where he led efforts to reform the summary judgment statute, create a twoyear statute of limitations and maintain trial court funding.