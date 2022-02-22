Clark H. Fielding

Founding Principal & Esquire

Fielding Law, A.P.C.

Clark Fielding of Fielding Law is passionate about fighting for the “underdog” and standing up to the “bully” and punching back. As such, he concentrates his law practice on plaintiff personal injury cases. In Fielding, clients who have been wronged and injured have a tenacious advocate with compassion, integrity and a winning track record. Fielding and his team have successfully and strategically handled complex catastrophic and fatal injury cases. These tragic cases include wrongful death, quadriplegia and traumatic brain injuries.

Fielding has developed a reputation as a leader who builds people up. During law school, he worked as a commercial construction project manager. He is passionate about the law and numbers, and detail-oriented and precise, as he previously worked as a forensic accountant for an expert witness firm. This precision allows Fielding to problem-solve for his clients in a detailed and meaningful way.