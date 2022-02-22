David M. Ring

Partner

Taylor & Ring

In 2020, Dave Ring filed a horrific case in which a 13-year-old boy was killed by bullies at his middle school in Moreno Valley, attracting national media attention, and ultimately, changing bullying programs across the nation. He also filed a case in Rhode Island against a prestigious Catholic boarding school that made front page headlines.

In the past two years, Ring has obtained record-breaking results, including a $45 million jury verdict against L.A. County and its department of children services for a young girl who was repeatedly sexually abused in her home that was under DCFS supervision; a $40+ million settlement against the City of Santa Monica involving its former employee who molested many boys; and a record $8 million payout from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on behalf of a high school student at an all-girls Catholic school.