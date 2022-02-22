Matthew D. Easton

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Since joining Easton & Easton, Matt Easton has litigated hundreds of cases for meritorious plaintiffs, including important cases against the State of California, numerous cities, numerous school districts, and countless large corporate entities and other defendants.

Easton has been a central figure in some of Easton & Easton’s most prominent cases in recent years, including a 2019 mediated settlement for $20 million; a 2016 settlement for $3,060,000; and numerous other seven-figure resolutions. Based on his trial skills and incorporation of trial technology into his litigation, Easton joined the faculty at Whittier Law School as an Adjunct Professor to teach a class on Trial Technology from 2015-2017, and remained very involved in promoting the success of Whittier’s students through internships, charities and other endeavors until the school recently closed.