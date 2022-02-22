Michael Abed Akiva

Managing Partner

Jacoby & Meyers

Michael Akiva has said that “The word ‘normal’ is so boring, until life isn’t. And, for me, one of the most rewarding aspects of my job is helping a client get their life back to normal after an accident.” Akiva is the managing partner of Jacoby & Meyers. Having started his career as an attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP, a prestigious, global corporate law firm, Akiva quickly realized that representing big corporations was not for him. After leaving the firm, he dedicated himself to fighting for the rights of the injured. Akiva has extensive management experience and studied business, with a finance emphasis in undergrad, before attending law school. While at law school, he served as the editor of the UCLA Law Review.