Senior Shareholder, Attorney, Vice President

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Godlman, PC

An attorney and senior shareholder in the San Francisco Bay Area office of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, R. Brent Wisner is driven by a deep-rooted passion for using the law to help those who have been marginalized and hurt by large and sometimes malicious corporations. He has dedicated his practice to vindicating his client’s rights and holding wrongdoers accountable. He concentrates his practice on pharmaceutical class action litigation, toxic-tort injuries, and consumer fraud litigation. Wisner is one of Baum Hedlund’s lead trial attorneys and manages a highly trained team of attorneys on all aspects of the cases in his department. He takes pride in personally working up all facets of litigation -- from briefing and expert discovery through the trial and, if needed, appeal. After obtaining two landmark verdicts against Monsanto, he has been showered with major awards and recognition. Wisner is the youngest attorney to ever obtain a multi-billion-dollar verdict.