Suzanne B. Leslie

Owner/Managing Partner and Attorney

Allen Flatt Ballidis & Leslie

Suzanne Leslie began her career working as a law clerk with Allen & Flatt (now Allen Flatt Ballidis & Leslie) and she has been with the firm for over 25 years. She is the managing attorney of the firm and oversees new client needs and staff responsiveness, in addition to being ultimately responsible for success in over 200 cases each year. Leslie’s passion is to help those who come to the firm in need. In her role as managing partner, she has created a welcoming and family-like environment, which plays a part in the significant amount of referrals the firm receives.

During the pandemic, Leslie was able to settle numerous cases at a time where clients were in need of funds the most. She mediated an automobile accident case which settled for $795,000 and had several other $100,000+ settlements on motorcycle, pedestrian and dog bite cases.