Finalist: Jason Weintraub

Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Jacuzzi Group

UC Berkeley School of Law

Jason Weintraub is chief legal officer and general counsel of Jacuzzi Group. Providing innovative wellness solutions to customers in more than 60 countries, Jacuzzi Group is the premier manufacturer of hot tubs, swim spas, bathtubs, saunas, and other products for the home and outdoors. He excels at building, developing, and inspiring his legal team.

Jacuzzi Group has grown dramatically over the past few years, and Weintraub has managed to restructure the department and add talent while keeping headcount growth to a minimum, all while establishing benchmarks for the company. He has led the deal team on multiple acquisitions, including taking a deal from start to finish in his first three months at Jacuzzi. This deal allowed Jacuzzi to enter the bath remodel business, which is now one of its fastest-growing segments, with revenue growth over five times since the deal closed less than two years ago.