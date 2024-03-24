Co-Chair

Anna Tang, Nossaman’s corporate group co-chair, is a distinguished corporate lawyer known for her practical approach to commercial matters and adept handling of complex legal issues and transactions. With a focus on mergers and acquisitions, commercial agreements and corporate governance, she advises both emerging and established companies across diverse industries. Her expertise spans entity formation, negotiation of commercial agreements and preparation of syndication documents. Notably, Tang’s clientele includes healthcare and real estate entities for whom she facilitates facility development and restructuring efforts. With roots in Australia, she brings a wealth of experience in advising on Australian investments and international taxation matters. Her track record includes facilitating the entry of foreign companies into the U.S. market and representing stakeholders in significant acquisitions and refinancing transactions. Key highlights of Tang’s career include representing real estate developers and overseeing high-value acquisitions in the healthcare sector.