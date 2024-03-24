Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Hanmi Bank Commercial Banking

Anthony Kim serves as Hanmi Bank’s senior executive vice president and chief banking officer, overseeing revenue generation, new loan production and deposit gathering across 35 branches, two corporate banking centers and the specialty lending group. With Hanmi since 2013 he was promoted to his current role in 2020. Kim’s leadership has been pivotal in achieving significant growth milestones, including Hanmi’s asset base reaching $7.4B by September 30, 2023, up from $5.5B in 2018, with an 11% CAGR in average loan growth since 2013. Under his guidance, Hanmi has diversified its loan portfolio, reducing commercial real estate loans to 63% and increasing commercial & industrial loans to 13%. Kim’s strategic initiatives, including the Corporate Korea Initiative, have enhanced client relationships and expanded Hanmi’s market presence. He prioritizes ethical banking practices, mentorship and community impact, fostering a culture of integrity and service orientation within the institution.

