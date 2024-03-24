President

Cappello Global, LLC

Investment Banking

Artin Sedighan, an investment banker since 2004, specializes in buy-side and sell-side mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, leveraged finance and restructuring transactions for companies across various industries. He ascended the ranks at Cappello starting as vice president and now serving as president since 2019 overseeing origination and execution activities. Notable mandates under his leadership include significant transactions, such as Golden Bridge International’s recapitalization, Snow Valley LLC’s sale to Alterra Mountain Company and Chef Merito Inc.’s sale to a private equity firm. Sedighan holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S. from the University of California, Berkeley. As vice president of the Calabasas Country Club Men’s Club, he contributes to community involvement. Sedighan is also a member of the Leadership Council for Viewpoint School and has volunteered and donated to the global educational nonprofit, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE).

