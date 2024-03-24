(Gittings Photography)

Partner Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP Professional Services

Brent Horstman, who has spent his entire legal career at Sheppard Mullin, is a partner and former leader of the firm’s finance and bankruptcy practice. Clients turn to Horstman for his expertise on real and personal property, secured financings and workouts. He represents lenders, corporate borrowers and private equity sponsors in a wide range of debt financing types, including single-lender and syndicated credits; senior-secured; second lien; mezzanine; unitranche; FF&E financings; merger and acquisition financings; recapitalizations and working capital loans; cross-border loans; and problem loan restructurings. Horstman has worked on a number of significant transactions in the hotel, gaming and leisure; media entertainment; mortgage banking (including warehouse facilities and other real estate lender finance transactions); and healthcare industries.

