Managing Director Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation Investment Banking

Channing Hamlet, managing director and co-owner of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, brings over 25 years of expertise in advising business owners on management, transactions and valuation. Leading the business services and valuation advisory practices, he has closed numerous sell-side transactions and valuation engagements, significantly impacting Objective’s revenue. Noteworthy deals include the sale of Rocky Mountain Movement Disorders Centers to CenExel Clinical Research and Kirei to Carnegie Fabrics. Active in the Los Angeles M&A community, Hamlet fosters relationships with financial advisors and serves on boards such as the Association of Corporate Growth of Los Angeles (ACG LA) and Exit Planning Institute of Los Angeles (EPI LA). Recognized for integrity and fairness, he upholds clients’ best interests, enhancing his reputation as an exceptional M&A professional. Previously at Cabrillo Advisors and Vistage, Hamlet holds a master’s in operations research and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Cornell University.

