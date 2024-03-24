Regional President

Banc of California

Commercial Banking

Christopher Baron, president of Banc of California’s Los Angeles region, boasts over three decades of exemplary banking and finance experience. Formerly president at Pacific Western Bank (PWB), he played a pivotal role in launching tax-exempt lending and focusing on affordable housing before the recent Banc of California acquisition. Leading a team of 75, Baron specializes in real estate and commercial sectors, offering high-quality treasury management products to diverse clients. His expertise spans negotiating structures from unsecured lines of credit to complex real estate transactions, including Low Income Housing Tax Credit projects and lender finance initiatives. Prior to PWB, Baron led significant divisions at MUFG Union Bank and U.S. Bank, facilitating over $25 billion in credit facilities. He is dedicated to community service; serves on the board of Good Shepherd Catholic School and supports his wife’s foundation, Henry’s Hope, which has rehomed over 3,000 pets in need.

