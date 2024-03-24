Managing Director

Objective

Investment Banking

& Valuation Investment Banking

Dan Shea, managing director at Objective, a top-tier investment banking and valuation firm, heads the manufacturing & distribution practice with nearly 30 years of experience in the sector. Recognized for his results-driven leadership, he excels in relationship building, strategic initiatives and executing high-value transactions. With over 100 closed sale transactions totaling $2.1 billion, his recent successes include facilitating the sale of AEM, Inc. to Industrial Growth Partners and Fluid Components International to Process Sensing Technologies. Shea is a respected M&A thought leader, featured in prominent publications and honored as a Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Actively involved in industry associations and philanthropy, he is committed to community impact. Shea’s background includes roles at BDO Capital, Hadley Partners and Comerica Capital Markets, backed by a B.A. in economics from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. in finance from Case Western Reserve University.