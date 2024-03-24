EVP, Personal & Business Banking

David Cameron, executive vice president of personal & business banking at City National Bank, has extensive experience in financial services having joined the company in 2005 and rising through the ranks. Since assuming his current position, he has overseen the bank’s small business, consumer and business banking lines, including the branch network. Based in Los Angeles, he manages over 700 colleagues across California, Nevada, Georgia, Virginia, New York and Washington, D.C. Cameron’s leadership led City National to become a top lender in the Small Business Administration 504 loans, aiding small businesses in purchasing and refinancing properties. Recognized for his contributions, he was named to the “Leaders of Influence in Banking” list and among the “Most Influential Lenders in Los Angeles County.” Beyond banking, Cameron serves on prestigious boards like the Yosemite Conservancy Council and the Pacific Coast Banking School, where he graduated in 2018.