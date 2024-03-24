CFA, SVP & Chief Investment Officer

Citizens Business Bank

Asset/Investment Management

Donald E. Evenson, senior vice president and chief investment officer of CitizensTrust, brings over 30 years of industry experience. Before joining CitizensTrust in April 2016, he founded AVR Boulder Bay Capital, managing the AVR Opportunity Fund since its inception in 2012. His prior roles include managing director at Trust Company of the West (TCW), where he led the TCW large cap growth portfolio and co-managed the TCW growth fund. At Provident Investment Counsel, he managed significant portfolios and held leadership positions. Evenson holds a B.S. in finance and economics from St. Mary’s College of California and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and serves on Citizens Business Bank’s CECL Committee. Actively involved in community service, he previously served on the board of Big Brothers of Greater Los Angeles and volunteers as an advisor to the Student Managed Investment Fund at California State University, San Bernardino.