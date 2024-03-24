Commercial Banking Team Lead

Umpqua Bank

Commercial Banking

Elizabeth Fuchs leads a team of commercial banking professionals in Southern California catering to large- and middle-market companies. With over three decades of experience in executive sales and credit leadership roles, she specializes in global business operations, adeptly navigating economic fluctuations. Fuchs has led the establishment of commercial banking offices, expanding loan portfolios from $100 million to $900 million. Her restructuring of regional commercial lending businesses demonstrates her adaptability to changing economic landscapes, enhancing loan portfolios from $1 billion to $1.6 billion in five years. Recognized for her ability to comprehend intricate business dynamics and mitigate risks, Fuchs fosters stability and growth in banking relationships and addresses challenges such as supply chain disruptions and volatile commodity prices, supporting clients with tailored financial solutions. Recently joining Umpqua Bank as a commercial team lead, she brings her expertise to bolster international commerce in Southern California.