Eric “Tony” A. Gronroos

Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles Tax Services Weaver Professional Services

Eric A. Gronroos, MBT, CPA, boasts over 25 years in public accounting, specializing in federal and state income tax services across diverse sectors, like manufacturing, investment banking and real estate. His expertise extends to debt funds and private equity. Gronroos aids clients in trust and estate planning, catering to high-net-worth individuals and corporations. He advises on merger and acquisition transactions, optimizing tax strategies for sellers and navigating foreign tax planning. Gronroos’ philanthropic contributions include roles as finance and investment chair for Union Station Homeless Services, finance chair for both Pacific Clinics and Villa de Vida. He frequently addresses tax topics for business groups. As a California CPA, Gronroos is affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and the San Gabriel Valley Estate Planning Council.

