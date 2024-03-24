Managing Director Arixa Capital Lending

Gregory Hebner, managing director of Arixa Capital since 2012, acquired majority ownership in 2023 with Seth Davis and investors. With over 25 years in real estate, he managed investment vehicles, completing hundreds of single-family projects. Recognizing developers’ needs, Hebner built Arixa’s lending platform, originating over 1,800 loans exceeding $3.8 billion. Under his leadership, Arixa originated $1.5B in the past two years, expanding into Arizona, the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Launching a $100M joint venture with Oaktree Capital and securing $250M in senior warehouse facilities, Arixa gained flexibility and recognition as a fastest-growing private company in Inc. 5000 and L.A. Business Journal. Hebner, a UCLA Extension instructor, holds a B.S. in accountancy from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Harvard. He’s a licensed California real estate broker and NMLS mortgage broker. A sought-after speaker, Hebner contributes to industry reporting.

