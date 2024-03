Managing Partner

Century Park Capital Partners

Private Equity

Guy Zaczepinski has been with Century Park Capital Partners since 2005, where he sources, evaluates and structures buyout transactions as well as monitors portfolio company investments. He serves on the boards of CJ Pony Parts, MCCi, Accelalpha and Dominion Care. Specializing in the auto aftermarket industry, Zaczepinski led Century Park’s recapitalization of CJ Pony Parts in April 2021, solidifying its position as the leader in Classic Mustang ecommerce. In August 2021, he oversaw Covercraft Industries, Inc.’s successful exit to Audax Private Equity. He led the initial investment in Covercraft in 2015, enhancing its growth and margin profile through a Value Creation Blueprint, including a direct-to-consumer channel and strategic acquisitions. Zaczepinski’s management approach emphasizes flexibility and support for high-growth businesses. His extensive experience includes analyzing companies for recapitalization, leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions and financial restructurings.