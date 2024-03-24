Haze G. Walker

(Picasa)

Managing Partner

Lawrence Financial

Lending

Haze Walker specializes in alternative commercial financing for SMEs. Joining Lawrence Financial in 2009, she led strategic partnerships and innovative funding solutions, earning recognition as a top member of OPUS Connect in 2024 and a Top Women Deal Maker by NACLB in 2022. Walker’s initiatives led Lawrence Financial to be named among the most innovative companies in capital markets in 2023. She leads ProVisors’ Capital Markets Affinity Group and co-founded the Transactions Networking Group. Also, she serves on boards for Financing Forum, OPUS Connect and SoCal IFA, demonstrating commitment to collaboration. In 2023, Walker focused on advancing women in finance, hosting events fostering professional growth and personal wellness. Lawrence Financial’s success, financing over $200 million in debt, reflects her commitment to businesses’ sustainability and growth, exemplified by aiding a startup’s growth from $1 million to a $25 million line of credit by 2023.