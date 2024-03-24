Photography by Dennis Trantham at Westside Studio (Dennis Trantham)

Shareholder Greenberg Traurig, LLP Professional Services

Homin Lee is a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Los Angeles Corporate Practice, where he specializes in financial transactions, advising banks, commercial finance companies, private equity sponsors and diverse companies. His expertise encompasses acquisition financings, asset-based lending, subordinated debt financings and refinancing transactions. A few of Lee’s notable recent matters include assisting Cadiz Inc., a California water solutions company, in a registered direct offering of 10.5 million shares of common stock, priced at $3.84 per share, with gross proceeds totaling $40.32 million. He also represented Salm Partners (Salm), a portfolio company of Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, in connection with the sale of Salm to Johnsonville, LLC, a family-owned and privately-held manufacturer of premium sausage and other food products as well as Salt & Straw, Eureka Restaurants, Finney’s Crafthouse and Hopdoddy Burger Bar in debt financing transactions.

