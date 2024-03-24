Managing Director

JPMorgan Chase

Commercial Banking

Jonathan Morales serves as the California head of community & business development at JPMorgan Chase. Leading the financial health strategy across the state, his focus lies on building trust in underserved local communities and providing resources to drive economic equity, particularly within Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. His team has organized over 2,000 financial health events and participated in and hosted over 1,000 community service events, with 787 financial health events and around 500 community events in the Greater Los Angeles Area alone. Morales recently moderated discussions on financial health at the JPMorgan Chase “Building Nuestro Futuro” Wealth Summit Series at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, emphasizing engagement with the Hispanic/Latino community. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry, he is a big believer in “paying it forward” as he is an advocate of empowering employees to pursue opportunities for community involvement and mentorship.

