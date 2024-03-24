Regional Director

Wealth Planning and Trust Advisory

U.S. Bank Asset/Investment Management

Kate Phelan, California regional director of wealth planning and trust advisory, leads a team overseeing wealth planning and trust advisory functions. Collaborating with senior executives, she specializes in wealth and estate planning, addressing wealth transfer needs and researching fiduciary strategies for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a career spanning banking, financial services and estate planning law since 2015, Phelan joined U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management to focus on designing and executing wealth transfer strategies. Her expertise includes crafting multi-generational estate plans, philanthropic strategies and advising on education and retirement funding as well as California and federal taxation. Outside her professional endeavors, Phelan actively engages in her community, serving on the boards of Girls Inc. of Orange County, the Laguna Playhouse and Public Counsel in Los Angeles. She is also involved in Emerging Leaders of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.