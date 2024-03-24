Katherine Bissett

Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham)

Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Professional Services

Katherine C. Bissett, a commercial real estate finance attorney at Cox Castle, specializes in complex transactions, advising clients on loans exceeding $700 million in 2022. Her expertise includes acquisition, bridge and construction financing, ground lease financing, mezzanine loans, revolving credit facilities and secondary market transactions. Recognized for her contributions, Bissett has received accolades such as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, Connect CRE New Generation Award and Super Lawyers’ Up-and-Coming 100 Southern California Rising Stars. Notable representations include securing $178 million in financing for agricultural farmland and facilitating a $145-million loan for luxury “glamping” developments. Active in industry associations, Bissett is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council and engages with the Orange County Bar Association and Women’s Lawyer Association. She also contributes to Cox Castle’s committees, shaping firm policies, recruiting efforts and internal training initiatives.