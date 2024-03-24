Principal

Kayo M. Elkner, principal at Prager Metis, brings over 20 years of CPA experience to the accounting and tax departments. Specializing in services for individuals and closely held businesses, she prepares various tax returns for clients in the U.S. and abroad, notably Japanese clients in Hawaii and California. Fluent in Japanese, Elkner is integral to Prager Metis’ Japan group. Originally from Tokyo, she moved to the U.S. earning a B.S. in finance from Seattle University and obtaining her CPA certification in Illinois. She held roles in major technology and beverage companies in Japan before joining Nagano Morita, which later merged with Prager Metis, establishing the Japanese Global Services Group. Elkner’s leadership guides the Nagano Morita division, fostering cultural bridges. She is actively involved in the Japanese Business Association and the California Society of CPAs.