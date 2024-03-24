SVP, Chief Financial Officer First Entertainment Credit Union Credit Unions

Ken Kramer, appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer at First Entertainment Credit Union in 2020, brings over 20 years of banking experience. Responsible for financial planning, policies and accounting practices, he plays a vital role in steering First Entertainment. He also holds the position of president of the Media Benefits Corporation and serves as the staff liaison for First Entertainment’s Asset Liability Committee (ALCO) and Finance Committees. In 2023, amidst financial challenges compounded by industry strikes, Kramer’s leadership was instrumental. He facilitated $7 million in financial solutions, including emergency loans and fee waivers, mitigating the impact on members during nearly 200 days of strikes. First Entertainment was able to provide stability and assistance during these uncertain times for many creatives and is going to continue to help all entertainment workers rebuild financial strength now that this historic strike has concluded.

