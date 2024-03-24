(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Finance Blank Rome LLP

Professional Services

Kevin M. O’Malley joined Blank Rome LLP straight from law school in 2006, relocating to its Los Angeles office three years later to develop the finance practice. Promoted to partner in 2021, he expertly navigated the Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic. Specializing in commercial finance and secured lending, O’Malley leads transactions across diverse industries and excels in distressed loan workouts and bankruptcies. Notable representations include advising PNC Bank on a $1.3 billion unitranche credit facility for BDO U.S.A. and guiding Star Mountain Capital in a $210 million syndicated unitranche loan to Klein Hersch. Recognized as a banking visionary and a “40 Under 40” honoree, O’Malley is deeply committed to combating homelessness and poverty in Los Angeles. He has served on advisory boards for Back on My Feet and MEND, was involved with School on Wheels and co-founded Indie Brewing Company.