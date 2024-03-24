Lisa M. Simonetti

Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Professional Services

Lisa Simonetti, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, specializes in defending complex litigation within the financial services industry. She advises regional and national banks, mortgage lenders and consumer finance companies on compliance with state and federal laws. Her successes include winning appeals and defending objections in class-action settlements under laws like the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. A recognized leader in her field, Simonetti co-hosts the California Unfair Competition Defense Podcast, under Greenberg Traurig’s media umbrella. Started during the pandemic as a way to connect with clients and colleagues around the firm, the podcast covers California’s unique consumer protection statutes: the Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law and Consumers Legal Remedies Act. She also engages in pro bono work, recently representing a disabled veteran facing housing instability.