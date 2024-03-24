Partner

Marco Costales brings extensive expertise to business transactions, catering to diverse industries like hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, technology and more. His proficiency spans corporate representation, including formations, financing, mergers, acquisitions, intellectual property licensing and employment issues. Currently serving as Nossaman’s assistant general counsel, Costales manages crucial contracts, commercial agreements and credit facilities. He collaborates on engagement agreements, reviews client-generated terms and conditions and contributes to the Legal Opinions Committee, issuing third-party legal opinions in significant financing transactions. Notably, in the food and beverage sector, he represents major entities, handling matters related to alcoholic beverage licenses, compliance and regulatory issues for clients such as grocery chains, restaurant groups, hotels, breweries, wineries and airlines. His comprehensive skillset and strategic oversight make Costales an asset in navigating complex legal landscapes and ensuring optimal outcomes for clients.