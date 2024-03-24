(Spiderbox)

Private Wealth Advisor

Fortify Capital Asset

Investment Management

Michael A. Waxberg, founder and private wealth advisor of Fortify Capital, part of the Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group, has over 25 years of experience in investment and financial planning. Specializing in retirement, investment and estate planning, his expertise spans legal, entertainment and business sectors. Holding designations including CFP®, ChFC®, CLU® and RICP®, he is equipped to navigate complex financial landscapes, offering tailored solutions to individuals and businesses. Waxberg has dedicated his career to Northwestern Mutual, rising to lead a comprehensive financial planning team. Active in clubs such as the Jonathan Club and Calabasas Country Club, he serves on the Collins-Katz YMCA Board of Directors. His team delivers timely, responsive communication and comprehensive planning, emphasizing a multi-generational approach. With a mission to provide “Expert Guidance For A Lifetime Of Financial Security,” Waxberg ensures clients receive personalized care and strategic financial direction.

