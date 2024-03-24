President & Chief Banking Officer

Partners Bank of California

Commercial Banking

Michael Chambers, president and chief banking officer of Partners Bank of California, also serves on the bank’s board of directors since 2023. He joined the bank as an original investor and employee in 2007, contributing to its growth as a leading business bank focusing on Orange and Los Angeles counties. The bank’s value proposition includes giving entrepreneurs “one-stop shopping” for all their various commercial banking needs as well as “one point of contact” with direct access to a client advisor throughout the relationship. Before his tenure at Partners Bank, Chambers launched his financial career at MBNA America Bank, where he held key roles, including Western Region Operations Director. He also managed high-profile sports sector credit card relationships. In addition to his leadership at Partners Bank, Chambers chairs the Advisory Board for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.