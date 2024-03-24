West Region President, Wealth Management Northern Trust Asset/Investment Management

Michele Havens, president of Northern Trust’s West Region, spearheads wealth management operations spanning from Washington to Texas. With a track record of success, she previously held pivotal roles including president of the Southern California and Los Angeles regions. Havens’ journey began as a portfolio manager in Los Angeles before ascending through the ranks. Committed to community engagement, she serves on UCLA Anderson School of Management’s Board of Advisors and leads philanthropic efforts in Los Angeles. Havens champions diversity and inclusion initiatives, previously contributing to organizations like United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Vistage International. Her educational background includes a B.A. in finance and marketing from Boston College, an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and completion of Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program. Havens holds a CFP designation, embodying expertise and leadership in the wealth management sector.

