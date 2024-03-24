(Gittings Photography)

Founding Partner

Massumi + Consoli LLP Professional Services

Peter Massumi, co-founder and managing partner of Massumi + Consoli LLP in Los Angeles, specializes in representing private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in various transactions. With a background as a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, he has guided MCLLP to become a leading private equity M&A practice on the West Coast since its establishment in 2015. The firm, with nearly 50 attorneys across multiple offices, offers comprehensive coverage for PE transactions and advisory work, emphasizing functional expertise rather than industry-specific deals. Massumi’s influence extends beyond transactions, shaping the middle-market private equity landscape. He serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and guest lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

