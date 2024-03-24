(AKIKO WHALEN)

Managing Director, Market Director for Los Angeles

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Asset/Investment Management

Rick Barragan is a managing director and market manager in the Los Angeles office of J.P. Morgan Private Bank. He manages a team of bankers and specialists who deliver differentiated strategies that care for the unique requirements of significant wealth. In his more than 35-year career with J.P. Morgan, Barragan has amassed a strong track record in various senior leadership positions spanning various economic cycles. Currently, he plays an influential role in expanding the firm’s presence in the Greater Los Angeles area. Barragan began his career in 1988 in the Global Credit Risk Management Group and soon moved to the American Depositary Receipt Group, responsible for client relationships in Latin America and South Africa. During this time, he traveled extensively and helped bring many foreign issuers to the U.S. marketplace. Barragan has also co-chaired and founded the Corporate and Investment Bank Black Leadership Forum.

