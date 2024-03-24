Partner

SingerLewak

Professional Services

Samuel Biggs, partner at SingerLewak, boasts a multifaceted career in corporate operations, trust and probate matters, M&A and reorganizations. With a tenure as a bankruptcy trustee for the Central District of California and experience as a receiver in both Federal District and California Superior Courts, he has adeptly managed numerous insolvency cases, overseeing troubled businesses, corporate winddowns and liquidations, often involving substantial assets. Founding Biggs & Co., he pioneered specialized services in commercial law, forensic accounting and business reorganization, expanding the firm’s scope into a leading Southern California entity. Merging with SingerLewak in 2014, Biggs orchestrated the formation of SLBiggs, a prominent division offering comprehensive accounting, tax, financial management and advisory services. Armed with an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BSBA from Creighton University, alongside CPA credentials, he remains an active member of the California Society of CPAs.