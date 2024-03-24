Managing Director

& Head of Investment Banking

Palm Tree LLC Investment Banking

Stephen E. Rossi, managing director at Palm Tree, heads the investment banking arm, overseeing M&A, capital markets and restructuring endeavors. As cofounder of Palm Tree Securities, he facilitated 12 transactions totaling nearly $1 billion in closed transaction value since 2020. Since the inception of Palm Tree’s investment bank, Rossi has grown the Palm Tree investment banking team to 17 members (based in Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas). Previously, he co-founded CounterPoint Capital Partners and managed capital markets for its portfolio. With Platinum Equity, he closed over $9 billion in financing commitments and supported over 100 acquisitions. Rossi’s philanthropic efforts include supporting charitable organizations, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and St. Jude’s. He holds an MBA from Georgetown University and a B.A. from UC Berkeley. Rossi has received multiple M&A Advisor Awards and recognitions, including M&A Advisor 40-Under-40 and Los Angeles Business Journal Leaders of Influence.

