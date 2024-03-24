Regional President

Greater Los Angeles

PNC Bank

Commercial Banking

Todd Wilson, Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan Area regional president for PNC Bank, drives business development and client relationships while championing community commitment and philanthropy. Overseeing PNC’s expansion, he has led remarkable growth, with a 900% business increase and a 30% workforce expansion in just two years. He has positioned PNC Bank as a leader in advancing women in business with 80 employees designated as PNC-Certified Women’s Business Advocates. With nearly 30 years of financial sector leadership, including roles in private equity and corporate finance, Wilson joined PNC in 2021. He holds an M.B.A. from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, along with a Private Equity Fellowship from the Kauffman Foundation. Wilson serves on the boards of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.