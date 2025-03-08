PNC Bank’s Todd Wilson on Leadership, Risk Management, and Building Strong Client Relationships

In this interview PNC Bank’s Regional President Todd Wilson shares his thoughts on the bank’s operational philosophy, leadership strategies and his personal journey in business. PNC Bank is the 5th largest bank in the US and Wilson explains how they offer services of a big bank, while also implementing a local approach that focuses on customer service and decision making at the community level.

Wilson talks about the importance of mutual respect and transparency in the banking industry especially around risk management and supporting clients through the ups and downs of their financial lives. He says backing great leaders and companies is a risk mitigation strategy and notes PNC’s commitment to going beyond financial transactions with their clients.

From his own experience Wilson talks about the evolution of his leadership style, how years of business advice from a purely financial perspective had a profound impact on his hands on business management. He shares his unique approach to understanding and connecting with colleagues through golf which he says allows for honest communication.

Advertisement

Wilson concludes with thoughts on self-awareness, the value of diverse teams and the importance of trust in leadership and business relationships, emphasizing the need for more personal interaction and building genuine connections.