SVP, Director of Business Development

Partners Bank of California

Commercial Banking

Tom Calahan serves as senior vice president and director of business development at Partners Bank of California. Prior to joining Partners in 2016, he began his career in financial services in 2011 and served as a business banker for U.S. Bank, leading the region in production. As director of business development at Partners Bank of California, Calahan leads a dynamic team of six client advisors. He headed the bank’s regional footprint in Los Angeles, where he launched a new branch office location in Beverly Hills in 2018. While in Beverly Hills, Calahan led the team to source more than $50M in production within the first 24 months of opening. In 2020, he moved back to Orange County and now operates out of the bank’s Mission Viejo branch office, where he actively manages a nine-figure portfolio.