Founder & Managing Director

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation Investment Banking

Trever Acers, founder and managing director of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, leads the technology practice for Investment Banking with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, acquisition and strategy. At Objective, he has closed over 25 sell-side transactions in the past five years, driving revenue growth. Notable transactions include the sale of La Jolla Logic to Boecore, Beacon Mobile to DRB and Imagine Reporting to Lexitas. Acers is a central figure in Southern California’s M&A market. He contributes to professional organizations and educates at events by Exit Planning Institute, Tech San Diego and the Association of Corporate Growth. Previously he directed financial and strategy consulting at TGG Capital, led private equity activities at The Oxford Investment Group and managed post-acquisition integration at EMC Corporation. Acers is a registered representative of BA Securities LLC holding FINRA Series 79 and Series 63 licenses.

