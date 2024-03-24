Trevor M. Saliba

Chairman & CEO

NMS Capital Group Private Equity

Trevor Saliba is the founder, chairman and CEO of NMS Capital Group, a private equity investment firm with diverse investments in real estate, financial services, technology and more. He also serves as COO of NFG SA and founded NMS Consulting, a global management consulting firm with over 250 professionals across 15 offices worldwide. With a background at Morgan Stanley, he excelled in investment banking, specializing in mergers, acquisitions and structured financings. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Saliba led a top Los Angeles investment bank through $5 billion in transactions before its sale in 2018. Previously, he managed Asia Pacific for Platinum Capital, Ltd., advised a Los Angeles family office and worked in construction and engineering. An alumnus of Columbia Business School, Saliba’s served in leadership roles for professional associations and is a Milken Institute Associate.