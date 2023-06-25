Partner

University of Michigan

Brian Horne is the managing partner of the Los Angeles office of IP law firm Knobbe Martens and an industry-recognized leading trial lawyer who litigates headline-grabbing cases in Southern California and throughout the country. He has won trials involving a wide range of disputes, including patent, trade secret, trademark, trade dress, and breach of contract.

Horne’s trial teams have won more than $1 billion cumulatively, and his teams have been featured in The National Law Journal’s list of Top 100 verdicts on multiple occasions. He manages teams of attorneys of all levels to reach favorable results for his clients. At the firm, Horne holds several positions of management and leadership. In 2022, he became the managing partner of the Los Angeles office after more than two decades at the firm. He sits on the firm’s litigation and executive committees, where he mentors the firm’s up-and-coming litigators.