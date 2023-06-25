Managing Attorney

Counts Law Firm PC

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Emahn Counts is the managing attorney of Counts Law Firm PC, where he practices business, family, and real estate law. He has been licensed for nearly 20 years and is recognized for his practical approach to problem-solving and improving quality of life for his clients. His clients’ cases typically involve business, family, or real estate contractual disputes, and he has personally handled over 1,000 litigation matters throughout every major courthouse in Southern California.

Among his recent achievements was a situation where Counts’ client purchased a $4-million home in Pasadena and after an argument, the client’s neighbor spitefully cut down over $50,000 worth of property line trees. After an eight-month battle, Counts won a $100,000 settlement for his client including penalties. Prior to opening Counts Law Firm, he was the managing attorney of the Los Angeles office of a nationwide consumer litigation firm where he represented blue-chip clients.