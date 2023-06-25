Finalist: Colin Morris

General Counsel

Tebra Technologies, Inc.

UC Berkeley School of Law

Colin Morris is a highly competent leader with in-depth public and private company experience in all matters that could conceivably arise during the lifetime of a corporation. This includes mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financings, initial public offerings, technology agreements, intellectual property portfolios, compliance in regulated industries, human resource matters, activist investors, proxy contests, and shareholder class action lawsuits.

Over the last two years, Morris has guided Tebra through a major period of transition, culminating in a merger of equals. This process included such challenges as re-aligning equity plans, securing new financing amid a tumultuous economy, and navigating increased scrutiny of the medical SaaS industry by government regulators. He has demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, ethics, and business acumen drawing on over 20 years of experience, including 11 years as a public company general counsel and over eight years as a corporate securities attorney.