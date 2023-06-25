Finalist: Jeff Plumer

General Counsel

Evolus

UC Davis School of Law

Jeff Plumer serves as general counsel of Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. He first joined and served as the vice president of legal since Evolus’ initial public offering in 2018. He has been instrumental in achieving key company milestones, including the Evolus IPO and subsequent financing rounds to fund the commercial launch of its product, Jeuveau.

Plumer transferred to Evolus upon its IPO after serving as the vice president of legal to Evolus’ sole stockholder from 2014 to early 2018 and was promoted to general counsel in October 2020. He has navigated challenging waters with the pandemic. His guidance was instrumental in an international product launch in 2022 and continues to assist with future launches.